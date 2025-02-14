New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Castle Drogo at The National Trust Castle Drogo, Drewsteignton; rated on February 7
• Rated 4: One Market Steet Cafe at 1 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on January 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at St James Street, Okehampton; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: The Copper Key at Fore Street, North Tawton; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: The Blacksmith's arms at Blacksmiths Arms, Lamerton; rated on January 28
• Rated 4: Tally Ho! Country Inn and Brewery at 14 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on January 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Kempleys Catch at 1 Kempley Road, Okehampton; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Malabar Kitchen at EX20; rated on February 5