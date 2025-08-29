New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Brothers at 16 Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on August 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Post Inn at The Post Inn, Exeter Road, Whiddon Down; rated on July 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: OFC Fried Chicken at 35 Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: Oke Grill at 9 West Street, Okehampton; rated on July 23