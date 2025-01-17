New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: East Gate Cafe & Brasserie at Eastgate Cafe And Brasserie, 3 Market Road, Tavistock; rated on December 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Hart Hotel at Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on December 18