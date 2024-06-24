New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Graylings Fish & chips, Okehampton at Graylings Fish And Chips, 38 Red Lion Yard, Okehampton; rated on May 29
• Rated 0: Dartmoor Inn at Dartmoor Inn, Merrivale, Princetown; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Tors at Belstone; rated on May 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Dillan's Kebab House at 9 West Street, Okehampton; rated on May 29