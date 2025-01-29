A charity which works with community groups across Devon and Cornwall, including West Devon, to redistribute surplus food to those who need it has benefited from a handout of cash seized from criminals.
Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) received £750 from assets seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the Plymouth area. The police had £21,000 to redistribute to good causes in its most recent redistribution.
The money has been used to fund boxes containing food items, toiletries and hygiene products. Police officers were also able to distribute some of these boxes to people in need they come across in the course of their duties.
DCFA redistributes surplus food from food producers and supermarkets to those in need.