West Devon folk singer Seth Lakeman surprised shoppers with an impromptu street session at the weekend.
Seth supported Record Store Day on Saturday (April 23) by busking outside Tavistock's Bookstop, a book and record store. The popular performer and songwriter took passers-by surprise by playing his acoustic guitar and singing outside the Market Street shop.
Seth was promoting his new album Somerset Songs which was recorded during the pandemic lockdown in Frome. He said: 'It was a great experience and a great chance to reach new audiences in the street. I really love performing live and this is the ultimate way to do it, with no back-up and no speakers.
'I had a great reception considering no one was expecting me and it was pretty early with people going to work, but they still stopped and listened.'
He added: 'It's a really worthwhile thing to do to support our local independent record store because they provide a different personal service and artists like me promote records which are exclusively stocked by them.
'I played a few tracks from Somerset Songs which I wrote during lockdown and recorded in Frome. The album describes my experience of nature and the solitude during lockdown, just like many people did. I signed a few copies and chatted to a few people.'
Passer-by Julie Williams was walking by on her way to work at a hairdressers nearby when she stopped and videoed Seth: 'It was lovely to see on my way to work.'
Record Store Day is an annual event (since 208) to celebrate independent record shops with more than 260 taking part to mark their unique culture. Often various members of favourite bands visit stores and sign records.