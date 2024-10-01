There’s a special folk concert coming up at the parish church in Horrabridge.
Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have nurtured and fine-tuned their art to see it grow into something totally original, captivating and award-winning. For over a quarter of a century the Horrabridge-based duo’s partnership has proved personal, permanent and pivotal.
From their early days in folk supergroup Equation through to their new album, Almost A Sunset, this multi award-winning musical couple continue to exude timeless class with their exquisite brand of traditional and contemporary acoustic music
Always bold and innovative, they mix traditional song arrangements with self-penned material which reels from the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad and the political to the passive.
Kathryn and Sean will be playing at St John’s Church, Horrabridge, on Friday, November 8 at 7.30pm. Find out more at BookStop in Tavistock, email [email protected] or phone 01822 614657.