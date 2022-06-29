Florence steals the show in Bere Alston

A WELL attended dog show took place at Bere Alston Recreational Field recently with a car boot sale.

The dog show is usually part of the village’ fun day during carnival week but due to new restrictions on dogs at the school this was delayed and relocated to the recreational field on The Down.

The weather held out for the event despite the poor forecast and many people came along with their furry friends.

All the dogs were very well behaved and the judge, Caz Addy, had quite a task with such a well attended show and high standard of entries.

Thanks were expressed to Caz and to Deborah Walsh of Tavistock Pet Emporium for sponsoring the show and providing prizes for winners and treats for all entrants.

The best in show was a Shetland sheepdog called Florence that quite a few people fell in love with.

Organisers were impressed by the young handlers who did well showing their pets.

‘We saw some very clever dogs doing tricks including spinning, rolling and jumping through hoops and the dog with the waggiest tail made us laugh as its tail was just a blur it was wagging so fast— such happy dogs,’ said the organisers. ‘The dog deemed to look most like its owner was a Chinese crested.’