Torrential rain yesterday and over night caused flooding on the Tavistock to Princetown road near Dartmoor Prison at Princetown last night.
Motorists brave enough, or who badly needed to drive through, were nearly caught out by the depth of water.
One driver said she nearly burned out her clutch struggling to make head way. Holly Greenberry-Pullen, a local election candidate, said: I was driving just past the prison on the edge of Princetown when I hit water about two-feet deep. It almost flooded my engine and burnt my clutch getting through. It was seriously deep.. It was only a matter of time before someone flooded their engine and blocked the road.'