The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust was established nearly 20 years ago to protect and preserve as a species the native ponies of Dartmoor for the benefit of the public. It works with pony keepers who own and breed Dartmoor ponies helping secure their future on the moors. It also promotes the Dartmoor pony as a riding pony and for conservation grazing and manages 450 hectares of moorland and heathland at Bellever, Postbridge, where it runs a herd of up to 28 Heritage Dartmoor ponies. Regular free guided walks take place across Bellever which help people learn about the ponies, conservation grazing, wildlife and habitats on Dartmoor.