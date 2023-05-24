OKEHAMPTON cheesemakers, Curworthy Cheese scooped five awards at the Show for their popular cheeses, including Best in Show.
Their sell-out Gruyère-style cheese, Haytor was awarded Best in Show. Alongside winning the top prize, Curworthy Cheese also won four gold awards including Best Any Cheese for Haytor, Best Flavoured Cheese for their Dartmoor Chilli, Best Smoked Cheese for Devon Smoke and Best Artisan Cheese for Traditional Curworthy.
Cheesemaker, Richard Drake and Richard’s mother-in-law Rachel Stephens who had been making cheese for over 30 years before passing the reigns to her son-in-law were delighted to be awarded the trophy for Best in Show.
Richard said: ‘We’re pretty pleased, we rocked up yesterday and we’ve won.
‘We’ve even sold out of the one that won the major award.’