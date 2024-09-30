Pine martens have returned to Dartmoor after a 100-year absence, thanks to a pioneering conservation project.
Fifteen pine martens, male and female, have been released in the past few weeks at secret locations on Dartmoor in a ‘historic step’ in the restoration of the region’s woodlands and wildlife.
The pine marten was once Britain’s second most common carnivore, until a loss of habitat and persecution led to its drastic nationwide decline, and extinction from South West England in the 1880s. Now it is Britain’s second least common carnivore and ‘critically endangered’ in England and Wales.
Pine martens are seen as a vital missing part in thriving ecosystems, such as woodlands. The South West is the most suitable and highest priority British region for pine marten, a tree-climbing member of the weasel family.
The return of pine martens is the work of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project led by Devon Wildlife Trust with Dartmoor National Park Authority, Devon Wildlife Trust, Exmoor National Park Authority, Forestry England, the National Trust, the Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust with the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Ketty White, Dartmoor National Park Authority ecologist, said: “Ecological assessments have confirmed that areas across the two moors in the South West are suitable for reintroduction, and we are thrilled to support the first release of pine martens here on Dartmoor. Once common in our region’s woodlands, we look forward to these animals making Dartmoor their home and in turn supporting the rebalance of nature in our national park.”
Dartmoor’s new pine martens have been sourced from healthy wild populations in Scotland and were health-checked by vets before being driven to their new homes in Devon.
Each animal was placed a pen at secluded woodland and fed and watered by a team of local volunteers. After three days of quiet acclimatisation, the pen doors were opened, and the pine martens were allowed to make their first historic steps into the wild.
The project is now carefully monitoring the progress of the 15 pine martens. Each animal has been fitted with a temporary radio collar to allow their movements to be tracked.