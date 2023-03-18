The four sessions, two day and two evening, will be taking place on: Monday, April 17 11am-1pm, Tuesday, April 18 7pm-9pm, Monday, April 24 11am-1pm and Tuesday, April 25 7pm-9pm at Horrabridge Village Hall.
There are 20 places for each session and participants must be at least 18 years of age, are advised to bring a roll mat and must sign a form on arrival to say they are fit enough to attend
Sessions are free to attend but organisers welcome donations to Dartmoor Search and Rescue. To book your place, use the following web address: shorturl.at/duHK7