Fireworks display on quay
Saturday 22nd October 2022 1:30 pm
Share
(Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CALSTOCK’s annual fireworks display will return with a bang on Saturday November 12.
The popular fireworks display organised by Calstock Social Club will be starting at 8pm on The Quay and will last approximately 20 minutes.
The event is free, however, there will be a donation bucket doing the rounds and any donations are welcome as there was no Bike Show held this year which normally funds some of the fireworks.
Parking is very limited in the village so people are being advised to park at the station car park, on the hill into village, car share, use public transport or where possible walk down to the quay.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |