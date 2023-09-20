Times reporter Guy Boswell took part and reports on his experience: “Getting stuck in rush hour traffic from Plymouth was not the ideal prep for a running race. A more calming pre-race period would have been better. Then it started raining, yet again!! But then I was due to run on Dartmoor — so what did I expect?! To be honest rain is not a problem in running for me. But wind is. And wind combined with rain is a real problem. But a soaking while running is no problem. However, stressing about being late, possibly missing the start and getting wet on top was not good for a good race.