A firefighter from Bere Alston who pleaded guilty to stalking and assaulting a woman is facing a fire service disciplinary process which will be completed “within weeks”.
James Webber, 32, of Marythorne Road, Bere Alston, was sentenced earlier this month at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court to assaulting and stalking a woman.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating on October 23 last year and to stalking the same woman over the year up to September 2024.
He was given a community order until April 2026, including undertaking 160 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity. He was also given a restraining order not to contact the woman and a named man.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “We hold all of our people to a high standard of behaviour through our service values. As soon as we were informed of James Webber’s arrest, we immediately suspended him from duty as a whole-time firefighter at Greenbank Fire Station, Plymouth, and on-call crew manager at Bere Alston Fire Station, pending the result of the criminal investigation.
“We are appalled to hear of the crimes that James has now been found guilty of and our thoughts are with those affected by his actions. Now that his trial has come to an end, we are able to progress with our own internal disciplinary process, which we expect to be completed within weeks.”