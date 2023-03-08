The baby changing toilet at the Guildhall was found to have been damaged by fire on the morning of Friday, March 3.
Cllr Paul Vachon said: ‘It is highly likely that this damage was carried out on the previous night. Our public toilets have been damaged numerous times in the last few months. The cubicle will remain closed while we complete a specialist clean and repair the damage.
‘Our contractor FCC Environment reported the incident to the police via the 101 reporting line. If you see anything suspicious, report this to us on the West Devon Borough Council website or please let the police know.’