FIREFIGHTERS tackled a major blaze in a terrace of thatched cottages in the centre of a village near Okehampton on Monday night.
Crews from Okehampton, North Tawton, Hatherleigh and Chagford were joined by firefighters from further afield to tackle the blaze at Drewsteignton near Whiddon Down.
Everyone was evacuated unharmed from the properties, the fire service said.
Fire control, alerted at 8.43pm, dispatched eight fire appliances initially along with a water bowser, an aerial ladder platform, a command unit, a welfare unit and several supporting fire officers.
Realising the severity of the blaze on arrival, fire control called for reinforcements with a total of 14 appliances on the scene later in the evening.
Crews attended from Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torquay, Bovey Tracey, Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Danes Castle (Exeter), Crediton, Plympton, Ivybridge, Middlemoor (Exeter), Clyst St George and Martock.
Residents in the village near Castle Drogo were advised to close their windows and doors to protect themselves against smoke as the firefighters got to work.
Crews spent the night fighting the blaze and were still on the scene removing patches of smouldering thatch from the roof at breakfast time on Tuesday.
The Drewe Arms community pub, opposite said the fire was “devastating” but they were grateful the speedy actions of the fire service had stopped the fire spreading to the pub’s own newly thatched roof and other neighbouring buildings.
Pub landlord Simon and Ian from the pub team provided tea and refreshments to some 100 firefighters throughout the night.
Imogen Clements from the pub said: “A small blaze seemingly at the base of the middle thatch’s chimney was spotted at approximately 8.30pm and the fire service alerted.
“The wind took hold and the fire quickly spread across the thatched terrace. To supply enough water firefighters had to run a large bore pipe one mile down to the River Teign.
“Any structure left such as chimney stacks are teetering. The village is devastated and our hearts go out to our residents affected. It's truly tragic.
“The whole community will rally around all those involved. No one has been injured as far as we know.
“Despite sparks sent flying by strong gusts, the Drewe Arms and other buildings around the square were unscathed.”
The pub's new thatch (the only other thatch in the square) was quickly sprayed with fire guard by the service in an attempt to protect it.
The Drewe Arms is open today (Tuesday, March 18) with a limited menu for people to come along, talk and support one another. “It is a very emotional day here and everyone is supporting one another,” added Imogen.
The National Trust owns the properties affected.
The charity released a statement, saying: “We can confirm that a fire occurred at Glebe Cottages, Drewsteignton, on the evening of March 17, affecting multiple properties. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the residents or animals, residents are currently staying in nearby accommodation.
“We are working closely with the affected residents to provide support during this difficult time. We thank the local community for their ongoing support and patience. We thank the fire service for their efforts in managing the situation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”