An award ceremony aiming to empower local women has seen the finalists announced from 1,500 nominations, writes Bethia Wyborn.
Co-founded by Dartmoor local and former ITV journalist Alexis Bowater OBE, the West Country Women Awards celebrate achievements and contributions of women in business across the region.
Some of the women nominated for the awards help combat violence against women, are entrepreneurs or women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Alexis said: “I’m a Devon maid and very passionate about the West Country and I think it’s really important to elevate the women in the community you’re in. With the ceremony, we try to change women's lives permanently and irreversibly for the better. There’s never been a more important time for women to get the recognition they deserve.”
Alexis started actively combating violence against women when she left ITV 16 years ago. She was prompted to do so after being a victim of stalking during her time presenting the regional news on ITV.
She became involved with the Venus Awards, a similar award ceremony for women, but when that was discontinued due to Covid, she decided to start the West Country Women Awards with co-founder Tess Stuber.
Alexis continued: “There’s always unbelievable stories that come out of the awards, every year we get new stories and new women that I’m very proud to represent.
“We weren’t expecting such a positive reaction when we launched the event in our first year because it was just after the pandemic but it just showed that there was such a need for women-only events like this.”
Every woman nominated receives subsidised training for confidence building, public speaking and overcoming imposter syndrome.
The finalists were announced on November 4 at Powderham Castle with the Earl of Devon, the High Sheriff of Devon and 100 South West women in attendance.
The winners will be announced on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza in Plymouth.