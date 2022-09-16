Final farewell as millions expected to observe national silence for The Queen
Millions of people will pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral is held at Westminster Abbey in London this morning.
A national two minutes’ silence will be held shortly before midday.
Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents from around the world, European royals and key figures from public life have been invited to the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.
The service, which starts at 11am, will be televised, and the national silence will follow the Last Post being sounded at 11.55am.
The Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey before the funeral.
Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.
Members of the military will line the streets and also join the procession.
After the service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.
Once there, the hearse will go to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.
Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.
The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.
BBC One will broadcast uninterrupted coverage of the funeral from 8am to 5pm, with ITV’s coverage starting at 9.30am. The programmes are expected to draw one of the largest TV audiences in history.
