Final day of the biggest show in Devon

By Nick Knight   |   Editor
Saturday 2nd July 2022 8:33 am
[email protected]
Photo: Steve Pope. MDA290622A_SP026 Devon County Show. Goats
Curious goats awaiting you to watching them watching you (©Steve Pope/MDA )

THOUSANDS of visitors are exected for the grand finale of this year’s Devon County Show today, Saturday.

Day three of the county’s biggest show is kicking off with a packed programme.

Highlights today will include the Iberian horse display at 3pm, a police dog display at 10.30am and the Misselchalke Gundogs at 11.15am and 4pm.

The spectacle of heavy horses will wow the audiences in the Phil Greed Arena at 11.45am.

The Bicton School of Equine Studies hits the arena at 3.30pm.

Hundreds of stalls offering the very best of Devon’s producers, making it a fantastic day out for the whole family.

Come and meet us, the team from Tindle Newspapers in Avenue F stall 158 and grab a free newspaper and talk to us about our paoper – The . Mid-Devon Advertiser, Dawlish Gazette, Teignmouth Post, Tavistock Times Gazette, Okehampton Times, Tamar Valley Times, Crediton Courier, Kingsbridge Gazette, Ivybridge and South Brent Gazette, Dartmouth Chrnicle and Totnes Times.

