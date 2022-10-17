Fifty years service by air cadet officer
A TAVISTOCK man who has been in the air cadet organisation since 1965 was recently presented with the 6th clasp to his Cadet Forces Medal for completing 50 years adult service.
Sqn Ldr John Olver joined 2312 (Tavistock) Squadron Air Training Corps as a cadet in 1965 and became an officer in 1972. The Cadet Forces Medal is awarded after 12 years uniformed adult service and currently a clasp is awarded for each extra six years service
John has commanded the Tavistock unit three times during his service. His commitment has been recognised with the award of an AOC Certificate of Good Service, the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate and the RAF Air Command Deputy Commander’s Commendation.
He is now the Dartmoor sector commander overseeing the Squadrons at Ivybridge, Okehampton, West Plymouth and Tavistock.
The clasp was presented by air vice-marshal Gary Tunnicliffe, CB, CVO who was visiting 197 Squadron RAFAC Devonport High School where Gary was an air cadet before joining the Royal Air Force.
John was also presented with his Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal during Gary’s visit.
John said: ‘I have been lucky to have my wife’s full support during my service and also the help of some wonderful volunteer staff. The air cadets have returned to a full range of activities following covid and is an excellent hobby for young people.’
