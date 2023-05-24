A LOCAL village fete is back this month by popular demand following its success last year.
The Tamar Valley Fete in St Ann’s Chapel which in 2022 saw over 1,000 people attend will be returning on Saturday June 17 from 12 noon until 5pm at The King George V recreation ground, St Ann’s Chapel.
The fete started as the St Ann’s Chapel Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022. Following the success of this event, the committee decided to make it an annual event and bring in some new voices to contribute to the day.
This year will feature a vintage cars display, steam traction engine display, a dog show with 12 classes and ‘Best in Show’ finale, craft marquee plus over 40 stalls, a grand prize draw and there will be live music all afternoon including recently announced Callington Community Gospel Choir with more live music at the Rifle Volunteer from 7pm.
A special addition this year is that it is hoped a well-known celebrity will be opening the fete. Pirate FM will also be broadcasting from the event.
Admission to the event will be £2 per adult and £5 per family group.
All profits will go towards local causes.
Free parking will be available on site.
The nearest postcode for the recreation ground is PL18 9FT.
For more information about the event visit the website at:https://tamarvalleyfete.org/ or the Facebook page at:
https://www.facebook.com/stannschapelfete
If you fancy a stall, table or simply an allocated space, contact Calstock Parish Councillor John Wells on:
or: 07973 358240.