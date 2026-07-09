A HIGH-SPEED hydrogen-powered ferry service between the North Devon coast and Wales could cost as little as £15 for foot passengers and get you there within an hour, according to a new report.
The zero-emission ferry service is being championed in the hopes of bringing high value jobs, economic growth and environmentally conscious reindustrialisation for coastal communities like Ilfracombe and Appledore.
The idea is being driven by Swansea Council who commissioned Ocean Prime Industries Ltd to carry out a report looking at the demand. More than 4,300 people and organisations took part in a consultation with 98 per cent expressing support.
It is believed that the service would fundamentally change connectivity across the region, significantly cutting down the journey time and avoiding snarl-ups on the M4.
The target operating model assumes 20 trips per day, operating 350 days per year (with a reduced service during periods of extreme weather and waves above 2.5 metres) with a 350 passenger capacity and 24-32 car capacity.
Maximum speed for the ferry would be 60 knots with a cruising speed of 40 knots, which will be the fastest commercial ferry in the world as most conventional ferries travel at 20 to 30 knots.
Whilst the design is at an early stage, the first ferry from Swansea to Devon could be in service by 2030.
The OceanJet Line report said that at full network maturity with a fleet of eight vessels, the annual visitor economy benefit to Swansea alone could exceed £600 million, subject to port access limitations, with similar pro rata benefit levels at participating ports across the network.
Both North Devon Council and Torridge District Council said they were aware of the project but were not in detailed discussions about it and Ilfracombe Harbour would need “substantial investment”.
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