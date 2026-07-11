Devon and Cornwall Police tonight (Saturday, July 11) have said they will not be releasing any CCTV footage or description of the suspect in their ongoing Ann Widdecombe murder investigation.
As the hunt for the killer of former politiican continues Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said that officers had been working at pace on the investigation.
“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and have now made an active decision not to release further information, including descriptions of any potential suspects or releasing CCTV footage,” said. ACC Longman.
“Releasing such information prematurely could compromise ongoing enquiries and may prejudice future investigative opportunities.
The decision not to disclose further details at this time is made on an operational basis. We will release information to the public when it is appropriate and necessary, in order to support the investigation.”
He also said that he wished to express his thanks to the local community and to the people who have come forward so far with their information and urged the public not to speculate on social media.
“Anyone relevant information and have not yet reported, please do so via the major incident public portal,” he added.
“Our thoughts remain with Ann Widdecombe’s family and friends at this sad time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.
“We will provide updates as and when we are able to and thank you for your patience.”
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