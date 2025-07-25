As part of its ongoing safety campaign, National Grid is reminding farmers of the following key steps when working near overhead power lines: never raise elevating equipment, such as spray booms, cabbage harvesters and trailer bodies, under or close to overhead power lines; never store or move materials under, or close to, overhead power lines, as this reduces the safe clearance distance beneath the overhead lines; know the maximum reach and height of any vehicle you are operating, and be vigilant when using GPS – accidents can still happen; you cannot see electricity – the area around a fallen line, including the soil, equipment and other objects, could be live – so stay away.