A Callington-based business has awarded thousands of pounds in grants to local clubs.

Samworth Brothers, home to Ginsters and The Cornwall Bakery, supports community projects for young people up to 18 years.

Recent awards include £9,000 to Tavistock Rugby Club Juniors and Minis to purchase youth training equipment while Saltash Cricket Club received £11,000 for youth training equipment and kit.

Saltash Cricket Club was awarded just over £11,000 to purchase youth kit, youth training equipment, portable nets, and a score board. (Picture: Samworth Brothers)
A spokesperson for the group said: “We continue to spread the word regarding the fund and continue to ‘do good things with great food’ in Devon and Cornwall, and the funds have made such a difference for our young people and their clubs.”

More information about the fund can be found at: www.samworthbrothers.co.uk/community-opportunity-fund/