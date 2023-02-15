THE Dartmoor Hill Farm Project (DHFP) is hosting a free event at 7pm on Wednesday 22nd February in Tavistock to provide advice, support and insight into the key issues that should be addressed when considering Succession on farms.
Guest speaker, Michael Mack is an experienced Rural Consultant and Agricultural Economist who specialises in helping farm businesses and families assess their options through future planning, family succession, developing strategies and/or diversification.
Dartmoor Hill Farm project is working with The Prince's Countryside Fund to deliver the Farm for the Future programme which this topic workshop is part of. the Farm for the Future (FFTF) programme. FFTF is designed to help farm businesses in England navigate changes in policy and become more resilient and sustainable
DHFP tailors the FFTF programme to the needs of the farmers in the local area. As well as the core events which have helped farmers assess their business skills and the greater emphasis on environmental schemes, Dartmoor topic workshops have included Soil, Carbon and Grassland Management; Incorporating Technology into Livestock systems (Farming Smarter); and a Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) perspective of the Agricultural Transition.
From the initial trial programme in 2021/22 through to this year’s 2022/23 group, Dartmoor Hill Farm Project has worked with approximately 100 local farming businesses to date under Farm for the Future. It will run for two more winter seasons, complementing the ongoing work of DHFP as a central point of contact and information for farmers – which in 2023 will mark its own 20th Anniversary.
Join the Succession workshop for free, at Tavistock Rugby Club on Wednesday, 22 February at 7pm, please book if interested in this or our wider programme, by contacting [email protected] or Tel. 01822 890913 for further details.