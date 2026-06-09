A farm-based community interest company (CIC) held an open day on Open Farm Sunday to support its work with young people.
Daniel’s Ride CIC, based at Harlings Farm, Bere Alston, supports young people and adults with special educational needs, disabilities and mental heath challenges with training, therapeutic and wellbeing sessions.
The event included a dog show, classic vehicles on display, stallholders and a farm trail.
Kirsty Henderson, of Harlings, said: “We raised £726.28 for Daniel's Ride CIC for Open Farm Sunday (June 7).
“This was great for the CIC. The proceeds will make a huge difference to many. It was our first open farm with a great turnout and we would like to thank everyone who made it successful.”
The CIC also hosted a farm trail for young people with special educational needs and disabilities the day before.
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