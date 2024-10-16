All eyes will be to the skies above Tavistock as the annual Lions fireworks display is announced.
Tavistock Lions Club has confirmed their display will be going ahead on Saturday, November 2 at 7pm at the Tavistock Community Football Club in Crowndale Road.
The display is staged by the local Two Tigers firework company which has agreed to maintain last year’s costs. Despite this, the club will still be spending £6,000 to ensure a fantastic display to the same standard as in previous years.
A club spokesman said: “The Lions runs the event as a community service and not as a fundraiser and hopes to at least break even financially, so members are hoping for a big crowd.”
Entry to the event is through the main entrance to Tavistock Football Club and off the Brook Lane to Crowndale cycle track and free parking is available courtesy of Tavistock College.
The club thanks Tavistock Community Football Club, John Collacott for providing the PA system and Fairway Furniture and TJ’s & LJ’s Fish and Chips for their financial support of the event and would encourage any other local businesses that would like to become involved in future years to contact Tavistock Lions through its website to ensure the continuation of this ‘great spectacular’ and popular community event.
Full details of the display, including ticket prices, can be found in next week’s Tavistock Times, on the Lions website at www.tavistocklions.org.uk and on its Facebook page. As in previous years, tickets can be purchased in advance from Ron’s Pets, Shields DIY, Tavistock Visitor Information Centre and Fairway Furniture’s Tavistock store, giving a saving on the gate price. Tickets can also be bought with cash or card on the night. The Lions will be running a barbecue and selling drinks before the fireworks display.
The Lions are also advising people to attend public displays where there are health and safety measures in place, rather than stage their own in their gardens. No fireworks should be brought to the display. The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) will provide medical emergency cover and will stage a charity collection.