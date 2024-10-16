Full details of the display, including ticket prices, can be found in next week’s Tavistock Times, on the Lions website at www.tavistocklions.org.uk and on its Facebook page. As in previous years, tickets can be purchased in advance from Ron’s Pets, Shields DIY, Tavistock Visitor Information Centre and Fairway Furniture’s Tavistock store, giving a saving on the gate price. Tickets can also be bought with cash or card on the night. The Lions will be running a barbecue and selling drinks before the fireworks display.