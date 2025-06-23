Tavistock Carnival is fast approaching and organisers Tavistock Lions Club, are delighted more organisations are involved this year.
Entries for the carnival procession on the afternoon of Sunday, July 20 are now open.
Tavi Fringe kicks off the festivities on Friday-Saturday, July 11-12, with varied street entertainment in the town centre
Next is the Drawn to the Valley art exhibition in Butcher's Hall from Wednesday-Saturday, July 16-19. Then on Wednesday, July 16, Stannary Brass Band, Blowzone and the Inner Tube of the Rubber Band will perform at the Tavistock Carnival Concert in St Eustachius’ Church.
Tavistock Athletic Club is organising Tavistock Town Relay Races on Thursday evening, July 17, and a fun run at Tavistock College on Saturday, July 19.
All singers, groups and comedians from the area invited to join in the Trout 'n' Tipple pub open-mic night on Thursday, July 17.
The final two carnival days Saturday-Sunday (19-20) will be filled with music, market stalls and entertainment in the town centre with a classic car show in the Guildhall Car Park on Saturday (July 19) and a fun fair on the Sunday, (July 20) – the day of the grand procession, the theme for which is 'Tell us a Story'. This starts at 4pm from Down Road.
Carnival procession details will be in the carnival programme, being delivered around Tavistock in early July, and on the club's website and Facebook page.
This year, the judging process has been simplified and there will be one entry judged 'best in procession' and up to four highly commended entries.
People are invited to enter to join the procession via the form on the Lions Club of Tavistock website.
The information needed is the name of the organisation entering, whether the entry will include music (encouraged) and the type and dimensions of any vehicle being used.
Completed entry forms should be sent to Sally Scotcher by Friday, July 4, via email: [email protected], phone: 07565 541234.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.