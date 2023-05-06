Tavistock is entering into the royal spirit with a town centre street party marking the Coronation today until this evening.
After the formal Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey in London, the rain disappeared and sun shone on the festivities in Bedford Square.
Family events include and crown-making for children, children's face-painting, a Punch and Judy stall and the open-as-normal Pannier Market and many town centre shops.
The afternoon includes maypole dancing by children and swing dancing to a brass and string band, while Coronation-themed food is tempting the taste buds from numerous stalls.
School choirs are about to take to the stage this afternoon, followed by some more live music from all genre by Code Red until8pm tonight.