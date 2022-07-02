Families delighted to meet lifesaving air medic heroes

The Newport family Sophie, Megan and Dad Will were delighted to meet Devon Air Ambulance team members pilot Richard Applegarth from Holne, and critical care paramedic Paul White. Picture Nick Knight ( MDA )

LIFE SAVING teams from the Devon Air Ambulance put in an extra stint at the Devon County Show.

The Newport family Sophie, Megan and Dad Will were delighted to meet their heroes in red – Pilot Richard Applegarth from Holne, and critical care paramedic Paul White.

Both the Air Ambualce crew members said it had been a pleasure to meet families and members of the public who were so supportive of their vital service.