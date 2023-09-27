Princetown-based environmental campaigner Jim McNeill is giving a talk on climate change at the Albatross in Totnes on the evening of Wednesday November 1 , entitled Cold-Face of Climate Change.Jim, who runs Global Warrior expeditions, has many years of major expeditions and taken ordinary people he trained as citizen scientists and explorers to the Arctic. He has also worked on the famous TV series Frozen Planet and Human Planet and is now planning a sailing expedition to the Arctic to collect scientific data to help give an immediate picture of climate change. The talk will include anecdotes and video footage. Find out more at global-warrior.com