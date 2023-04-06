Did you know that in the last half-century, the British population of willow tits has dropped by more than 90%?
Following willow tits being found nesting in a rotten fence post near Cotehele’s Comfort Wood, an event has been organised to celebrate the return of the birds.
On Saturday April 22 from 11am until 3pm, people are invited to learn about the habitats favoured by willow tits, see their fascinating nest-boxes being built and discover the work that is being done to encourage the return of willow tits to the area.
It is hoped that current nature recovery plans will rekindle the local willow tit population.