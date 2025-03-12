Waitrose in Okehampton is celebrating 25 years in the town.
On Tuesday, March 7 2000 at 8.30am the store at Market Street opened its doors for the first time. The only Waitrose in the South West, it was quite a coup for Okehampton.
Branch scheduler Jess Hill said: “It was huge for the town when Waitrose opened. It was a big gamble at the time for the business because this was the furthest down South they’d ever gone.”
Indeed, first branch manager Mr Webb told the staff that the branch was an experiment. They were given a two-year deadline to “make money” or they “would be closing the doors at the end of that period”.
Twenty-five years later and the store is one of 300 around the country with 145 partners, and 13 Okehampton Waitrose partners celebrating their 25th anniversary at the store, each receiving six months paid leave for their continual service to the business.
Partner Gary Judge has been with Waitrose for 50 years and moved to Okey to help open the new store. He said: “The shop floor hasn’t changed so much but the way we work has.”
Celebrating her 25 years at the store Jo Luxton, duty partner said: “I feel really proud. I love the shop, I love everything about Waitrose. Every day is a different day. I come in and it’s like a big family.”
Over the 25 years the store has donated £1000s through cash and raffle donations to local groups and volunteered in the town. Waitrose manager Andrew Searle added: “It’s amazing for this town to be here 25 years later and still going strong and serving the community.
“It’s the community spirit within the town but also within the store itself. And the partners just feel empowered to give a good service and do what we can for the town.”