This October, theatre-fanatics will be able to enjoy live shows right in the heart of Dartmoor.
Wild, written by Rochi Rampal, explores the idea of what it means to be ‘wild’ while weaving together true stories from over 70 people living in rural, urban and seaside communities.
The company has taken tales of childhood adventures and camping on the edge of shadowy woods, encounters with tornadoes, the roaring sea and the untamed wilderness within our minds and imaginations, weaving them into a full-length piece of theatre.
The result is a vibrant and moving piece of theatre that combines live music, immersive soundscapes and powerful storytelling.
Audiences will be taken on a journey that moves from exhilarating fear to childlike joy, leaving them to reflect on their own definition of ‘wild’.
The production is coming to Jubilee Hall in Chagford, courtesy of charity Villages in Action which helps bring to quality theatre to small community venues.
Luke Jeffery, producer at Villages in Action, said: “Our aim is to make sure communities in Devon don’t miss out on the kind of theatre they’d normally have to travel miles to see. There’s something really special about seeing live theatre in a rural venue like Jubilee Hall. It’s an opportunity to connect not just with the performance, but with the people around you.”
“There’s also something unique about the way Wild is staged. Performed in traverse, the action runs down the middle of the hall with the audience on either side - a little like a catwalk at a fashion show. It means more people sit ‘front row,’ close to the actors.”
Villages in Action will be bringing ‘Wild’ to Chagford’s Jubilee Hall as part of Create Tour Connect - a nationwide project led by Applause Rural Touring and supported by Arts Council England.
The project works with 17 arts organisations across the country to tour small-scale theatre, giving communities in rural areas the chance to access the kind of performances they might not usually be able to see.
Performances will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 October at Jubilee Hall, Chagford.
Tickets are available now.
