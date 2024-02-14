The festival is held in a different town each year and last took place in Callington in the 1980s. Bardship is awarded to individuals to recognise their work in promoting and protecting Cornwall’s unique culture. Central to the Gorsedh event each year is a procession of bards in blue robes and a ceremony where new bards are initiated into their role. Some 300-400 bards will congregate on the field at Callington College in September and on the day of the ceremony there’ll be dancing, music, Cornish wrestling demonstrations, and a Troyl (like a ceilidh) in the evening.