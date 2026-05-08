CALLINGTON is gearing up for one of its biggest and most vibrant days of the year as MayFest 2026 takes over the town tomorrow, turning streets, venues and open spaces into a non-stop celebration of performance, creativity and community spirit.

From early morning until late evening, the Cornish town becomes a festival site, with an astonishing amount of entertainment happening completely free across multiple stages.

The day begins early with road closures from 6am, making way for a lively street market running 10am-6pm. Visitors can expect a bustling mix of food stalls, craft traders and local makers, setting the tone for a full day of exploration and discovery.

At midday, the much-anticipated parade brings colour and energy through the town before performances begin in earnest across five main hubs.

Fore Street’s Samworth Stage opens with a proclamation and procession, followed by a packed schedule of music and dance including Callington Town Band, Morris sides such as Wreckers and Catseye, sea shanties from Barretts Privateers, and upbeat sets from Saxophonics featuring Saxy Rascals and Cornish Groove Collective.

Across New Road, the programme shifts from flamenco and belly dancing to vocal ensembles and experimental performances, while the Town Hall stage offers choirs, orchestral groups and theatrical pieces like Nina’s Murder Mystery. St Mary’s Church provides a more acoustic, folk-inspired atmosphere with choral groups, ukulele singalongs and traditional bands.

Elsewhere, families can enjoy circus skills and dance workshops at the Primary School, historical re-enactments and displays at the Methodist Church Field, and youth drama at the Prim-Raf Theatre.

The Collins Stage focuses on workshops and percussion, while pubs and social spaces keep the energy flowing into the evening with live music, Morris dancing and folk bands.

With such an extraordinary range of performances packed into a single day, Callington MayFest promises a joyful, energetic celebration of local talent, Cornish culture and community togetherness from start to finish.

CALLINGTON MAYFEST 2026 PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

06:00 - 21:00 - Roads closed

10:00 - 18:00 - Street Market, food stalls, market traders

12:00 - Parade

SAMWORTH STAGE - Fore Street

10:00 - Proclamation & Opening Procession

11:00 - Callington Town Band

11:45 - Wreckers Morris

13:00 - Barretts Privateers

14:00 - Catseye Morris

14:45 - Saxophonics featuring Saxy Rascals

16:00 - Wreckers Morris

16:45 - Cornish Groove Collective

NEW ROAD STAFE - New Road

13:30 - Vocal Footprint

11:15 - Flamenco

13:00 - Mayfester Musicians

13:45 - Belly dancing display

14:15 - Instincts Take Over

15:30 - Fanfare

16:15 - Callima

CALLINGTON TOWN HALL STAGE - New Road

10:15 - Orchid Quartet

11:00 - Nina's Murder Mystery

13:00 - Sterts Singers

13:45 - Burraton Boys

14:30 - Mayfester Singers

15:30 - Mayfester Musicians

16:15 - Eleth

ST MARY'S CHURCH - Church Street

10:00 - Stray Catts

10:30 - Tony Rose

11:00 - Mayfester Singers

13:00 - Eleth

13:30 - Mayfester Singers

14:15 - Mayfester Musicians

15:00 - Saltash U3A Ukulele Sing-Along

16:00 - Wheal Martha Band

PRIM-RAF THEATRE - Biscombes Lane

10:15 - Graffitti

10:45 - Telynore

11:15 - Stray Catts

13:00 - Callington College Drama

METHODIST CHURCH FIELD - Valentine Row

11:00 - Morvleydh Weapons Display

13:00 - Wyld Thyngz Forest School

14:15 - Morvelydh - Cornish Early Medieval Warband

15:00 - Kiddie Vike

16:00 - All Steps Riding Displays

PRIMARY SCHOOL - Saltash School

13:00 - Rosie Rainbow's Circus Skills & Private Show with Eleth

14:15 - Dance Floor on Tour

15:00 - Rosie Rainbow's Circus Skills & Private Show

16:00 - Dance Floor on Tour

COLLIN'S STAGE - Church Street

13:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops

14:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops

15:00 - Big Beat Performances & Workshops

SOCIAL CLUB & WELL STREET - Well Street

13:00 - Calstock Samba

13:00 - Pavement Art

13:45 - Fanfare

14:45 - Driftwood ft Mr Sharky

15:15 - Burraton Boys

16:00 - Catseye Morris

16:30 - Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo

21:30 - The Jack

BULL'S HEAD - Fore Street

13:00 - Lanson Oompah Band

13:45 - Wreckers Morris

14:15 - Lanson Oompah Band

15:00 - Catseye Morris

16:00 - Hearthside

16:45 - Fanfare

18:00 - Stone Tape Theory