THREE members of a farming family from Exbourne have admitted multiple charges of neglecting cattle at two farms in the village.
Edward Dunn, 79, Rosamund Dunn, 76, and William Dunn, 49, pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, February 27) to neglecting cattle at Underdown Farm and East Barton Farm.
Edward and Rosamund Dunn admitted ten charges each and William Dunn admitted 24 charges of neglect of cattle, some of which failed to protect the animals from ‘pain, suffering, injury and disease’.
The dates of the charges are during November 2023, December 2023 and January 2024.
The case as adjourned until April 15 2025 at the same court to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on all three.