Police are investigating an arson attack in Simmons Park.
Books from a community book swap in the Okehampton park were taken and set alight in a shelter by the river by vandals in the early hours of the morning on April 15.
The book swap, in a red telephone box, has now been filled back up, thanks to the help of locals who recognised the importance of this community asset.
An Okehampton Town Council spokesperson said: “A big thank you to those who have topped the book swap back up after the majority of the books were removed over the weekend. Unfortunately there are some people who think it appropriate to take and burn them in the shelter on the opposite side of the river.
“Luckily, the CCTV system covers this area of Simmons Park. The police have obtained footage and are in the process of identifying those involved in these incidents.”
Okehampton Town Council reported the incident to police last week.
In previous incidents, the books were taken and thrown into the river.
During the vandalism in May 2022, culprits were caught on CCTV and recognised by police.
The individuals, who also upturned a picnic bench in the park, agreed to help reinstall the book swap in the old phone box and contribute to the cost of repairing the damage.
To tackle the ongoing problem with anti-social behaviour in Okehampton, six new CCTV cameras were installed by Okehampton Town Council, some of which are in Simmons Park.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are investigating a report of arson to a shelter which contained books in Okehampton.
“The damage was believed to have occurred between 3.30am and 5.45am on April 15.
“Police enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this incident.”