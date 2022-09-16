Twitchers flock to village to see rarity
A RARE bird sighting has drawn bird watchers to the normally quiet village of Bere Ferrers, writes Ann Parsons.
The European roller was first spotted recently by the Ralph family on wires outside their house by the Church Hall. It has remained around the village since and was expected to stay for a couple of weeks before moving on.
Eleanor Ralph notified the Devon bird recorder, who said this was only the fifth time one had been seen in Devon since 1968. News spread quickly among bird watchers, who started coming to the village, most being successful in seeing the bird either around there or in fields nearby.
Having seen the roller, many were taking advantage of the chance to spot osprey on the River Tavy, as they are paying their annual autumn visit at the moment. Four are reported as having been seen at Warleigh Point, which is the most in recent years. For those who are lucky, they can be seen flying along the Tavy from Lopwell, and even luckier may be seen fishing.
The last rare bird sighting in Bere Ferrers was a Purple heron in 1990.
