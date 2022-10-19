Among the areas in Tavistock created to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies are the ‘green burial ground’ in Plymouth Road Cemetery, where a meadow has been established and judged to be ‘outstanding’ twice by Royal Horticultural Society judges in the SW Britain in Bloom contests. The town council mows a single path, allowing for environmentally friendly scything of the grass, instead of mowing. The resulting hay is raked and removed to allow wildflowers to thrive undisturbed and populated by flying insects.