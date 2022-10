The most wide spread type of green roofs are so-called cassettes, these are made on a modular basis, already planted with the succulent sedum plant which is well suited for shallow planting on roofs. Sedum, as a succulent similar to a cactus, is also tolerant of harsh conditions like exposure to strong drying winds and dry conditions and other extreme weather. They are planted in common cactus soil which comprises sand and perlite, made from volcanic glass to aid drainage and save weight.