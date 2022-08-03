DNPA ban BBQs on the moor
Dartmoor National Park Authority has introduced a temporary ban on open fires and barbecues on all common land within the national park.
The ban has been introduced in response to the prolonged dry weather and the risk wildfires can pose to people and animals, as well as damage to property and the natural environment.
People who plan to spend time in the national park are urged to be extremely vigilant to the increased risk of fires.
A wildfire can start rapidly from things like a disposable barbecue, a cigarette or a match thrown out of a car window, or empty glass bottles left in blazing sunshine, said the national park.
All can cause catastrophic damage to natural habitats as well as killing animals and endanger other people.
Richard Drysdale, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s director of conservation and communities, said: ‘We are introducing this temporary ban to try and help prevent a wildfire on Dartmoor. We want people to enjoy Dartmoor and urge them to do as much as they can to prevent a fire breaking out.
‘We would like to thank everyone who is being responsible but our rangers are still reporting incidents of people having open fires and barbecues on the open moor or common land. This is a danger to life and the environment, hence the need for a temporary ban.”
Signs warning of the increased fire risk and telling people about the ban on barbecues and open fires are being installed around the national park.
The ban is being introduced as a temporary measure under the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, Section 10(4)c and is for the purpose of preventing fire risk. The ban has the support of the Dartmoor Commoners’ Council, Dartmoor Commons Owners Association, Natural England and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
