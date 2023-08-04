Follow the Drake’s Trail
Visit us at Drake's Cafe this summer and try our famous fry ups served all day, choose from our selection of sandwiches, ciabattas or jacket potatoes or a home cooked main meal from our specials board! We also have a selection of homemade cakes, cream teas and afternoon teas and a wide range of hot and cold drinks to choose from.
When the sun makes an appearance we have ice creams from Yarde Farm and even for your doggy companions too!
We are passionate about using locally sourced produce where possible and serving good honest food in a friendly atmosphere. We have plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and a large customer car park, are dog friendly and welcome walkers and cyclists from Drake's trail!
Carters Deli: providing high quality produce for more than 150 years
Carters Deli Ltd, established 1881, is your high quality delicatessen in Tavistock.
Here are Carters Deli, we pride ourselves on the unique high quality selection of produce that we provide which is not readily available in supermarkets. From our delicious range of freshly baked handmade products to our huge selection of wines, beers and spirits, you are guaranteed to find the special product that you're looking for. If we don't have it in stock, we can find it for you.
All our products are available for free delivery if you're based within 15 miles. We can also deliver internationally.
The Bedford Hotel: the home of multi award-winning food
The Bedford Hotel in the heart of Tavistock has a well-deserved reputation for exceptional food in beautifully historic surroundings. Showcasing seasonal ingredients from local farmers, fishermen and producers, The Bedford has recently been honoured with a Gold award from Taste of the West, for the fifth consecutive year, as well as a Gold award from Food Drink Devon.
At lunchtimes you’ll find an excellent choice, whether you’re looking for a perfectly presented sandwich in the bar, or one of the top choices from the main menu including Dartmoor steak and Jail Ale pie, or an indulgent plate of battered sustainable local fish and proper chips.
As the birthplace of the Devon Cream Tea, it’s no surprise that The Bedford is a popular spot for a classic cream tea or a luxurious full afternoon tea, and in the evenings there’s a full menu offering everything from a light bite to a full three course meal, with the best local ingredients at the heart of everything.
For special occasions, The Bedford offers a range of options, from an intimate dinner party to a grand celebration event.
The oak-panelled Tavistock Room provides a perfect backdrop for a lunch or dinner for up to 24 people, whilst the striking and stylish Gallery 26, at the heart of the hotel, can easily accommodate up to 100 people for a memorable lunch or dinner function.