Most points in the show — Ros Hardy; family with the most entries — Hardy Family; runners up — The Crawleys; adult cup — Nick Colwill; A wildlife friendly garden — joint winners Ruth Nevill and Ros Hardy; favourite spot in garden — Mike Casebow; best small garden — John Day and Fay Jackson; best hanging basket — Pat Cox; best container planted display — Barbara Hoffman; most points in Section 1 — Ros Hardy; collection of Vegetables — Ros Hardy; most points in potato classes, David & Lyn Hancox; most points in Section 2 — Mr & Mrs D Stephenson — Sue Leonard-Williams; most points in Section 5 — Jane Coumbe; most points in Section 6 — Emily Wallbutton; most points in Section 7— Ros Hardy; most points in Section 8— Ros Hardy; preserves classes, Section 9 — Barbara Hoffman; most points in Section 10 — Ros Hardy; most points in Section 11, Classes 1& 2— Zara Heal, most points in Section 11, Classes 1& 2 — Jean Philp; most points in Section 11, Classes 3-7 — Ros Hardy; most points in Section 12 — Jane Coumbe; most points in Section 13 — Caroline Hammond; most points in Section 14 — joint winners Jenny Llewellyn and Pat Cox and Maisie Gardiner ; most points in Section 15 — Barbara Cackett; section 15, Class 8 — Andy Nevill; section 15, Class 9 — Philip Tournoff; most points in Section 16 — Christine Hiscott; art cup — Chris Moore-Hawkey; most points in Section 19 — Ruby Doidge; most points in Section 19 — Rob Stewart; section 20 — James Edwards; most points in Section 21 — Ruby Doidge; most points in Section 21, Classes 1-8 — Isabelle Moore-Hawkey