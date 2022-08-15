Village show is back to former glory with 1,200 entries showcasing local talent
Ros Hardy had an exceptional year winning eight cups and a shared cup. Ros, who moved to the village in 2015, has become a Stoke show addict, adding more entries each year. She was thrilled with her success. BELOW: Callington Town Band members playing on the village green and enjoying refreshments in the Old School.
The huge big top style marquee stood proudly on the rather parched village green heralding the return of the Stoke Climsland Show after two years absence. It was filled with trestle tables adorned with a vast array of exhibits, everything from massive marrows, a felt Siamese cat, cucumber crocodile, working wooden model, croissant crab, enormous lilies and beetroot hummus! Despite the challenging growing conditions, there were some stunning flowers and produce on display.
A thriving community of gardeners, bakers, artists, growers, crafters, photographers and writers meant that 1,200 entries were submitted, an amount on a par with the last time the show was held. The show committee was delighted to welcome some new visitors and exhibitors and reassured to see loyal supporters returning to this year’s event.
This year’s president Ben Towe, Stoke Climsland Primary School’s headmaster, opened the show, then handed out the trophies to the deserving winners — with 44 cups this was no mean feat! Notable winners were the exceptional Ros Hardy with eight plus a shared cup, Jane Coumbe, Rob Stewart, Ruby Doige, Pat Cox and Barbara Hoffman all with two each.
There were plenty of stalls to browse, very importantly, an ice cream van, an Aladdin’s cave of artwork and musical instruments and even a ‘baby Boris’! In spite of the heat, Callington Town Band provided the musical backdrop to the afternoon and the Stoke Climsland Sports and Social Club the Bar.
For the first time, the parish hall served as an art gallery – all the children’s and adult’s photography and paintings were displayed there. The best exhibit in show was an extraordinarily accomplished still life of some oranges, which the judge commented ‘has made my day!’.
The afternoon teas and judges lunches were served in the slightly cooler Old School. A delicious spread of home-made cakes and refreshments gave people some sweet respite from the 30 degree temperatures outside.
The evening atmosphere was described as ‘wonderful’ with people dancing, playing, and chatting throughout the night. There was a bar and food and the band Red Embers played. There was a welcome drop in temperature and a great way to round off such a glorious day, said the committee.
Cup winners:
Most points in the show — Ros Hardy; family with the most entries — Hardy Family; runners up — The Crawleys; adult cup — Nick Colwill; A wildlife friendly garden — joint winners Ruth Nevill and Ros Hardy; favourite spot in garden — Mike Casebow; best small garden — John Day and Fay Jackson; best hanging basket — Pat Cox; best container planted display — Barbara Hoffman; most points in Section 1 — Ros Hardy; collection of Vegetables — Ros Hardy; most points in potato classes, David & Lyn Hancox; most points in Section 2 — Mr & Mrs D Stephenson — Sue Leonard-Williams; most points in Section 5 — Jane Coumbe; most points in Section 6 — Emily Wallbutton; most points in Section 7— Ros Hardy; most points in Section 8— Ros Hardy; preserves classes, Section 9 — Barbara Hoffman; most points in Section 10 — Ros Hardy; most points in Section 11, Classes 1& 2— Zara Heal, most points in Section 11, Classes 1& 2 — Jean Philp; most points in Section 11, Classes 3-7 — Ros Hardy; most points in Section 12 — Jane Coumbe; most points in Section 13 — Caroline Hammond; most points in Section 14 — joint winners Jenny Llewellyn and Pat Cox and Maisie Gardiner ; most points in Section 15 — Barbara Cackett; section 15, Class 8 — Andy Nevill; section 15, Class 9 — Philip Tournoff; most points in Section 16 — Christine Hiscott; art cup — Chris Moore-Hawkey; most points in Section 19 — Ruby Doidge; most points in Section 19 — Rob Stewart; section 20 — James Edwards; most points in Section 21 — Ruby Doidge; most points in Section 21, Classes 1-8 — Isabelle Moore-Hawkey
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.