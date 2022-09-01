Sun shines on village’s 78th flower show
Saturday 10th September 2022 11:00 am
Walkhampton Cottage Garden Society held its 78th Annual Flower and Produce Show in the village’s Memorial Hall on Saturday August 27.
The show had returned to its traditional format after the restrictions of covid, and 150 classes covered flowers, fruit, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts, with some 30 dedicated classes for children.
The sun shone, the tea tent did a roaring trade in delicious home-made cakes, and prize winners went home holding prize cards and silver cups, with rosettes for the children.
Pictures by Jean Jameson, Tavistock Photographic Club
