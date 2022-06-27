Standing ovation for Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club performance of Annie
Thursday 30th June 2022 11:00 am
Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club ‘Annie’ (Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club )
Tavistock Children’s Theatre Club (TC2) received a well deserved standing ovation at their final performance of Annie on Sunday night.
With such a talented group lead roles were double cast, and they put on a fantastic show which had been postponed for two years due to Covid.
Musical Director Tracy Harding was delighted with the response from the audiences, “the children lit up the stage with their heartfelt performances and their singing raised the roof!
‘Audience members were using the words “stunning” and “amazing”. We were incredibly proud of them all.’
The next show will be in the autumn when the older members of TC2 will be performing ‘The Addams Family - The Musical’!
