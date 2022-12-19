A VIBRANT new jazz and blues programme with local and national – even international – performers starts this month at the Old Chapel in Calstock.
Jazz comes in many guises from traditional to contemporary, latin to swing & bebop, gypsy to modal and so much more.
Add some blues to the mix and you have a programme with something for every jazz and blues fan.
The season starts next week on January 13 with the Neil Maya Quartet and their cartoon jazz, who will be taking tunes from the cartoons and giving them the jazz treatment creating a high quality, fun evening of wonderful music. Injecting some Yabba Dabba Doo into your favourite looney tunes – it’s jazz – but not as we know it.
All well-known South West musicians, Neil and the band’s arrangements will appeal to everyone, even those who wouldn’t normally listen to jazz.
Next, on the porgramme there are two Gallery Bar Specials with local bands.
The Blues Dukes, veterans of the South West music scene have formed a four-piece band playing blues and roots music.
Together they perform funky versions of well-known blues covers, lesser known songs you wished you had heard before and a few original numbers, all blending into an exciting, highly listenable gumbo with lots of harmony singing giving them a special edge.
They perform on January 20 and are followed on February 3 by the Mojito Trio. Their repertoire ranges from the Great American Songbook to their own distinctive arrangements of more modern popular songs by artists such as Coldplay, Oasis, the Beatles and Sting.
They are delighted to be joined by a special guest, singer Emma Watson. The result promises to be an even more eclectic mix – there really will be something for everyone.
Xhosa Cole returns to the Old Chapel on February 24 with his new ensemble ‘Rhythm-a-Ting’, performing an exploration and a reimagining of the music of Thelonious Monk.
He will be taking those original timeless melodies and adding a contemporary touch with new arrangements and new rhythmic interpretations.
Since winning the 2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the year award, Xhosa has headlined London’s prestigious venues such a the Cadogan Hall and Ronnie Scott’s jazz club, performed twice at the BBC Proms, collected further accolades (Parliamentary Jazz Award for ‘Best Newcomer’; Jazz FM ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’) and released his debut album (‘K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us’) to critical acclaim.
The Financial Times said of the album that it had established the artist’s reputation, saying: ‘K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us brings the 24-year-old saxophonist from one-to-watch to must see’.
March starts in style with the Charlotte Glasson Band on March 4. Having played at the Old Chapel before with the Salute to Humphrey Lyttelton, Charlotte is back with her own band.
Time Out London described Charlotte’s music as ‘versatile contemporary jazz and fusion, a saxophonist/multi-instrumentalist/composer who plays diverse originals all laced with her own bluesy, expressive sax work’.
Charlotte has played with many household names such as Claire Martin, Lianne Carroll, Oasis, Julian Lloyd Webber, Antonio Forcionne and Ladyhawke.
According to Jackie Haydon (Hot Press) the band’s music is ‘what smiles would sound like’.
With the start of spring, Liza Pulman teams up with acclaimed musician and singer, Joe Stilgoe, in a vibrant and entertaining potpourri of classic songs and wit, highlighting Joe’s virtuoso piano playing and Liza’s exquisite vocals.
Liza’s 30-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and as one third of the British satirical comedy group, Fascinating Aida.
Her solo career has established her as an acclaimed concert performer and recording artist with a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems.
Joe works extensively on radio having hosted and starred many times in BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night, while also being a regular guest and presenter on JazzFM, Radio 3 and 4. On TV he has appeared most notably hosting BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year, and least notably in Bargain Hunt! ‘A Couple of Swells’ are at the Old Chapel for one night only on March 24.
April sees a visit from the Dart Valley Stompers on April 14. Based in the South West, The Dart Valley Stompers are one of the most popular and busiest bands in the country.
They regularly perform to capacity crowds at Jazz Clubs and Festivals both in the UK and abroad.
With a repertoire firmly rooted in traditional andNew Orleans jazz, The Dart Valley Stompers are guaranteed to get your feet tapping and stomping.
Caltock Arts is a community arts centre based at the Old Chapel, a beautifully converted chapel on the banks of the River Tamar. In the summer, there are views across the river to the Bere Peninsula on the opposite banks. See calstockarts.org for programme updates each week.