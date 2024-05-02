The stage production of the multi-academy award-winning film The Artist will have its world premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) from this weekend.
Co-produced by Theatre Royal Plymouth with The McOnie Company, the show also calledThe Artist tells the story of Twenties silent movie icon George Valentin when he falls for aspiring actress Peppy Miller. But while her star is about to rise, his might soon flicker out: amidst all the glamour, the silent movie industry is on the brink of a revolution.
With the Talkies on their way, George must find his voice or lose everything he holds dear to a bygone era. Through it all, his loyal friend Uggie the dog (pictured) remains by his side.
Award-winning dancer and actor Robbie Fairchild as George, joins West End favourite Gary Wilmot as Studio Producer Al Zimmer and Briana Craig in the role of aspiring actress Peppy Miller.
The Artist is at Theatre Royal Plymouth, Saturday, May 11, to Saturday, May 25.